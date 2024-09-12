Sports

Small Scale Miners reject call to ban mining

Galamsey Operations Underway Along The Kumasi Accra Highway Under The Watch Of The Konongo Assembly Boampong calls for targeted actions against illegal miners

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 Source: The Chronicle

Reginald Owusu Boampong, a leader in the Licensed Small Scale Miners Association, has urged the government to avoid a complete ban on small-scale mining.

He argues that responsible small-scale miners are not the source of illegal mining issues and a total ban could harm over 3 million people who rely on the sector for their livelihoods.

Boampong calls for targeted actions against illegal miners rather than punishing all small-scale operations, and he disputes claims linking small-scale mining to health problems.

