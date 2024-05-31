Snubbed Andre Ayew not worried

Andre Dede Ayew

Source: Footballghana

Former Ghana midfielder Solar Ayew has stated that Andre Dede Ayew is not concerned about being left out of the latest Black Stars squad, despite performing well for his club Le Havre.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo recently announced a list of 26 players for the upcoming World Cup qualifying games, excluding Ayew as the captain.



However, Solar Ayew has reassured that his brother is not bothered by the snub and remains mature and understanding of such situations.

Ayew, who joined Le Havre in November 2023, played a significant role in helping the team avoid relegation last season.



Read full article