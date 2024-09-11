Social Media meltdown as Ghana forced to play home matches abroad

Baba Yara Stadium has been hosting Ghana matches for a long time but the venue is no longer suitable

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian football supporters expressed their anger on social media after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) revoked its approval for Baba Yara Stadium, resulting in the Black Stars having to host their home games abroad. The ruling, made due to the pitch being unsuitable for international play, has sparked outrage and disappointment among fans, who criticized officials for failing to maintain sports facilities.





