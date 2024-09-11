Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Social Media meltdown as Ghana forced to play home matches abroad

4677643 Baba Yara Stadium has been hosting Ghana matches for a long time but the venue is no longer suitable

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian football supporters expressed their anger on social media after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) revoked its approval for Baba Yara Stadium, resulting in the Black Stars having to host their home games abroad.

Ghanaian football supporters expressed their anger on social media after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) revoked its approval for Baba Yara Stadium, resulting in the Black Stars having to host their home games abroad. The ruling, made due to the pitch being unsuitable for international play, has sparked outrage and disappointment among fans, who criticized officials for failing to maintain sports facilities.



Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet