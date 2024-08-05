Some Kotoko youth players will be registered, given the chance to play during the season – Coach Ogum

Prosper Narteh Ogum

Source: Footballghana

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, has announced that several youth players from the team will be integrated into the first team for the upcoming 2024/25 football season.

This announcement was made during an interview with the club's media team on Monday, August 5.



In the discussion, Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum expressed his belief that certain teenagers from the youth squad have the potential to outperform some current first-team members when provided with the opportunity.

“The primary objective of this initiative is to facilitate the transition of these players into the first team. We plan to register some of these young talents within the system, and as the league progresses, we will allow them to gain experience. Our intention is to evaluate their performance and, at times, invite them to join the first team for training.”



