Sources: PL clears hotel sale in Chelsea PSR boost

Todd Boehly

Wed, 4 Sep 2024 Source: ESPN

Chelsea's £76.5 million ($101 million) sale of two hotels to a sister company has been approved by the Premier League, helping the club meet the league's profit and sustainability regulations, according to ESPN sources.

Chelsea's £76.5 million ($101 million) sale of two hotels to a sister company has been approved by the Premier League, helping the club meet the league's profit and sustainability regulations, according to ESPN sources. The club's financial report for the 2022-23 fiscal year, released in April, indicated a loss of £89.9 million, which would have increased to £166.4 million without the sale of the Millennium and Copthorne hotels located near Stamford Bridge.



Source: ESPN