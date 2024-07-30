South Korean outfit Chungbuk Cheongju secure signing of Ghanaian forward Sadam Sulley

Chungbuk Cheongju FC from South Korea has finalized the acquisition of Ghanaian striker Sadam Sulley during the current transfer window.

Sulley has made the move to the top-tier team following his departure from local rivals FC Ryukyu.



At 27 years old, he has been assigned the number 35 jersey and is anticipated to play a significant role for the club throughout the season.



Recognized for his physical strength and ability in the air, Sulley is considered a valuable asset to the Chungbuk Cheongju squad.

Following his transfer to the club, the forward has conveyed his excitement and readiness to meet the fans and his new teammates.



He has stressed that his main objective as a striker is to score as many goals as possible and aid the team in climbing the standings.



Sulley's most recent stint was with the Japanese club FC Ryukyu during the 2022-23 season. He has previously represented teams such as FC Prishtina, SV Ried, FK Senica, and Michalovce, among others.