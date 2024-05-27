Southampton beat Leeds to return to Premier League

Southampton secured a 1-0 victory over Leads

Source: BBC

Southampton secured an immediate return to the Premier League and a £140m windfall by beating Leeds in the Championship play-off final.

Despite finishing behind Leeds in the league table, Southampton's Adam Armstrong scored the decisive goal to secure victory.



Leeds pushed for an equalizer but failed to score, extending their poor record in play-off finals.

This year, all three play-off finals were won by teams who finished lower in the league table.



Southampton's win also marks a significant achievement for manager Russell Martin, who earns his first promotion in management.



