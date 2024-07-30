Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Southampton teenager Isaac Boakye King chooses Ghana over England

Isaac Boakye King111 Isaac Boakye King

Tue, 30 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Southampton's Isaac Boakye King, a 15-year-old footballer, has declared his commitment to the Black Stars for his international career.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live