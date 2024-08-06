Spain beat Morocco to reach men's football final

Spain through to the final in the men's football

Source: BBC

Spain is set to face France in the final of the men's Olympic football tournament following a 2-1 comeback victory against Morocco.

The 2020 silver medalists found themselves trailing in the first half of the semi-final when tournament top scorer Soufiane Rahimi successfully converted a penalty, marking his sixth goal of the Games.



Barcelona's Fermin Lopez brought the match level in the second half in Marseille, capitalizing on a loose ball in the penalty area.

Substitute Juanlu Sanchez then secured the win with a decisive goal five minutes before the end, ensuring his team's advancement to the final in Paris on Friday, where they will compete against Thierry Henry's France team at 20:00 BST.



In the other semi-final, the hosts triumphed over Egypt with a score of 3-1 after extra time. Morocco will now face Egypt in the bronze medal match scheduled for Thursday in Nantes.



