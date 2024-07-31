Spain stopped Nico Williams from playing for Black Stars - Derek Boateng claims

Nico Williams

Former Ghanaian midfielder Derek Boateng has asserted that Spain intervened to prevent Nico Williams from representing the Black Stars upon recognizing his exceptional talent.

Boateng emphasized the importance of securing players such as Kobbie Mainoo, Jeremy Doku, Jeremie Frimpong, and Nico Williams at an earlier stage for Ghana's national team.



The ex-striker advocates for a more proactive approach in engaging with players of European descent.



“How is it possible for us to lose talents like Kobbie Mainoo, Jeremy Doku, Jeremie Frimpong, and Nico Williams?” Boateng remarked during an interview with Kingdom FM, as reported by Ghanaweb.



“Inaki is currently playing for us, but why were we unable to secure Nico? His talent is undeniable, and Spain has obstructed his opportunity to play for Ghana.

“We need to take significant action and not wait until these players have matured and established themselves before we initiate contact. By that time, their families may be reluctant to allow it, as we were not involved from the outset, so why approach them now?”



Boateng, who represented Ghana from 2001 to 2013, played a pivotal role in the Black Satellites' second-place finish at the 2001 U-20 FIFA World Cup.



At 41 years of age, he also participated in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the FIFA World Cup for Ghana, earning over 40 international caps before his retirement.