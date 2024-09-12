'Sport's trial of the century to begin': Premier League v Man City on 115 charges

English Premier League

Source: BBC

The highly anticipated and contentious showdown in English football is about to commence after years of anticipation.

On one side stands the Premier League, while on the other is Manchester City, the reigning champions and a formidable presence in the sport.



City is facing 115 allegations of violating financial regulations within the league, which they have dominated by winning four consecutive titles.



An independent hearing to address these charges is set to begin on Monday at an undisclosed location.

Dubbed the 'trial of the century' in sports, the proceedings are expected to last around 10 weeks, with a decision likely to be reached in early 2025.



This situation represents a pivotal moment in a legal battle unprecedented in football, potentially leading to significant repercussions for both parties involved.



