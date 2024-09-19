Sports Minister, GFA officials to appear before Parliament's Select Committee on AFCON 2023 Probe

Kurt Okraku (left) with sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif

Source: Kickgh

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif is scheduled to appear before the Parliament's Select Committee on Sports to discuss matters related to Ghana's participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

The meeting, set for Tuesday, September 24, 2024, will evaluate the Ministry's involvement in the Black Stars' preparations and review budgetary and spending issues linked to the event.



Ussif, who represents Yagaba Kubori, will need to clarify the expenditure of over $3 million within a mere 11 days during the tournament.

This parliamentary investigation seeks to reveal the reasons behind Ghana's underwhelming performance, as the Black Stars were eliminated in Côte d'Ivoire without securing a win, finishing third in their group.



