Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif charges GFA to work with NSA to secure CAF license for other stadia

Mustapha Ussif

Source: Footballghana

The Minister responsible for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has called upon the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) to collaborate in obtaining a license from CAF for additional stadiums located in Tarkwa and Legon.

The Minister made this appeal during his speech at the 30th Ordinary Congress of the Ghana FA.



“I have instructed the NSA to work in conjunction with the GFA to secure a CAF license for the various sports stadiums [in Tarkwa and Legon], which have undergone upgrades,” stated Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif.

This request arises amidst concerns that Ghana may need to relocate the forthcoming match against Angola from the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Read full article