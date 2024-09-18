Sports

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif faces continued scrutiny despite NSA Director’s dismissal

Mustapha Ussif12344555.png Mustapha Ussif

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif is facing significant backlash as the nation deals with a worsening situation regarding sports facilities.

His administration has come under severe scrutiny following the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) decision to revoke the license of Baba Yara Stadium, which has led Ghana to contemplate the possibility of hosting international matches abroad—an embarrassing predicament for the country.

In the wake of this crisis, the National Sports Authority (NSA) Director Dodzie Numekevor was dismissed, yet demands for Ussif's resignation continue to escalate.

Source: Ghanasoccernet