Sports Ministry, GFA intervenes to ensure Baba Yara meets required standard before Dreams vs Zamalek game

Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The Ministry of Youth and Sports collaborates with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to ensure that the Baba Yara Sports Stadium meets the necessary standards to host the upcoming match between Dreams FC and Zamalek this weekend.

Following the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals, CAF has communicated to Dreams FC the importance of ensuring that the stadium meets specific requirements for the next round of games.



Dreams FC General Manager Ameedu Shardow has stated that the Sports Ministry has guaranteed the club that they are overseeing the necessary preparations.



He emphasized that failure to have the stadium ready for the semi-finals could result in disqualification for Dreams FC, with a Black Stars game scheduled for June also at risk.

Therefore, the Ministry is actively involved in ensuring that all arrangements are in place, with the FA providing logistical support to the NSA to facilitate progress.



The match between Dreams FC and Zamalek is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, April 28.