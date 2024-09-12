Sports

Sports Ministry directs GFA to request CAF to inspect UG and Accra Sports Stadium for Ghana matches

University Of Ghana And Accra Sports Stadium.png University of Ghana and Accra Sports Stadium

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has addressed the Confederation of African Football's decision to revoke the approval of Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the Black Stars' home matches by seeking alternative venues, specifically the University of Ghana and Accra Sports Stadium. In a letter dated September 12, 2024, the Ministry instructed the Ghana Football Association to formally request CAF to evaluate these two stadiums for the upcoming game against Sudan next month.



Source: Ghanasoccernet