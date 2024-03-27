Sports Ministry works to resolve payment concerns of 13th African Games volunteers

Ministry of Youth and Sports

Juliana Addo-Yobo, the director overseeing volunteers for the 13th African Games, has assured that the Ministry of Youth and Sports is actively addressing the concerns raised by volunteers.

On Tuesday, volunteers expressed agitation over the alleged failure of authorities to disburse the promised GH¢2,500 prior to the commencement of the competition.



Volunteers claim they were assured GH¢500 each for transportation and GH¢2,000 as an appreciation allowance.

In response, Juliana Addo-Yobo reiterated the Ministry's dedication to promptly resolving the issue. She emphasized the value of volunteerism, underscoring the initial understanding that it typically involves unpaid work.



"We oriented the volunteers on the things to expect as a volunteer, what was required of them, their dedication, commitment, and so forth. We taught them the concept of volunteerism. I always had a slogan that I used to say that volunteerism is free. But then, at the end of the day, having transported themselves from their various places, we will try and see if something small could be given to them, at least to assist them in their transportation. Now we tried to hold on to them to see if we could harness or gather enough money to at least give them the TNT so that they could go. But we couldn’t get it on the 23rd when it closed," she said.