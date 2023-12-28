Stadium mess: You don't sound intelligent - Sam George slams critics of Stonebwoy

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram constituency, Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram constituency, Sam George, has lashed out at some Ghanaians for blaming musician Stonebwoy over the devastating state of the Accra Sports Stadium pitch after his BHIM nation concert on December 23, 2023.

In a long piece written on X, he stated that Stonebwoy paid for the venue hence, the authority in charge is responsible for the reshaping of the pitch for sporting activities.



He noted that criticisms directed toward the artiste are unwarranted, citing that booking stadiums for concerts is a normal practice worldwide.



"To all those talking about the pitch and all after the @stonebwoy concert, you actually do not sound very intelligent. Did you expect him to go and do grass rehabilitation? Why did he pay the National Sports Authority?"



"Concerts are held every off-season at Wembley, Emirates, Old Trafford and other stadia."



He noted that although European stadiums are used for concerts, the authorities ensure that the venue is rehabilitated, unlike Ghana's National Sports Authority which is in charge of national stadiums.

"The managers there use their brains. Same cannot be said about the DG of the NSA who lied to Parliament earlier this year."



"I asked him about pitch covers which are used to protect the grass everywhere else when stadia are used for non-footballing events, and he stated under oath before the Public Accounts Committee that they have some and use them.



"None was used last Friday and shows that once again, the NSA DG has lied under oath. Not his first time. If you have any anger, it should be directed at him for failing to do the work yet collecting his salary for December."



Sam George entreated Ghanaians to hold the right people accountable in such matters.



"I would be waiting for him the next time he appears before the Public Accounts Committee. We must learn to stop shifting the buck and hold the right people accountable.

"Bono and his U2 band don't care about the Wembley grass after they have paid for the venue and neither should Stone, Shatta or any other Ghanaian act be held responsible for someone else's failure."



During the concert, motorbike riders performed a jaw-dropping spectacle on the pitch. The pitch area was overused as the stage mounted in the area and other potions of it were used to host the VIP ticket holders.



As a result, the pitch has been scarred with worrying demarcations from the setup and performances.



The bikers performed wild stunts as Stonebwoy made his grand entrance for the seventh edition of the concert that was held at the Accra Sports Stadium for the first time.



The pitch, once lush and vibrant, has lost its greenery and depleted over time, raising concerns among sports enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, the venue is expected to host two more concerts before the new year. Due to the activities scheduled to take place at the venue, it has been barred from hosting sporting events until further notice.





