Standard bank predicts Ghana to conclude external debt restructuring by Mid-2024

Standard Bank

Standard Bank remains positive about Ghana's progress toward finalizing an external debt restructuring agreement in the latter half of 2024.

Ghana successfully negotiated terms with its bilateral creditors in January 2024, but negotiations with commercial creditors and bondholders are ongoing. The Ministry of Finance has indicated that the terms agreed upon with the Official Creditor Committee (OCC) will shape the final agreement with bondholders.



According to Standard Bank's 2024 Economic Outlook, while separate agreements with official creditors and bondholders are possible, alignment between both creditor groups is crucial. These proposals must adhere to International Monetary Fund (IMF) debt sustainability parameters and comparability of treatment principles. Lessons from Zambia's ongoing debt restructuring process have been considered.



Zambia is currently engaged in debt restructuring negotiations but has yet to reach an agreement with its external bondholders.

Failure to secure an agreement between the OCC and bondholders in 2024 could pose significant challenges to the common market framework and discourage other economies from considering external debt restructuring without viable solutions. Official creditors argue that bondholders have already benefited from not participating in the 2021 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI).



However, Ghana still has an opportunity to uphold the common market framework. The government's agreement with the OCC in January 2023 enabled the release of the $600 million second disbursement under the IMF program. Negotiations with bondholders are ongoing, with the Ministry of Finance expressing confidence in reaching an agreement by the end of the first quarter of 2024.



Initially, the primary point of contention in OCC talks was the cut-off date, determining the eligibility of loans for debt restructuring. While an agreement was reached on December 2022 instead of March 2020, the Ministry of Finance has confirmed a moratorium on debt repayments until 2026. Additionally, debt service for bilateral debt in 2023 and 2024 will be extended by 17 years, repayable in two tranches.