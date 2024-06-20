'Starboy' Musiala told to just 'enjoy his football'

Jamal Musiala also scored in Germany's 5-1 win over Scotland

Source: BBC

A standing ovation from Germany fans greeted Jamal Musiala as his number was shown by the fourth official late in the second half - he had produced the goods again, helping his country become the first side at Euro 2024 to reach the last 16.

Two goals in two games and another performance described by his manager Julian Nagelsmann as "brilliant" in their 2-0 win over Hungary means Musiala is already living up to the hype.



He set his country on their way when he fired into the roof of the net after being teed up by Ilkay Gundogan in the first half and later struck inches past the post.

The 21-year-old is one of the stars of the tournament and as Germany fans chanted "Berlin, Berlin, we're off to Berlin" in the second half, it's clear he has given them belief they can go all the way to the final this summer.



