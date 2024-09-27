Stephen Appiah: Black Stars will win games if all the players have the same goal

Stephen Appiah shared his view on the current Black Stars struggles

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has shared his thoughts on how the Black Stars can find success in their matches.

He believes that a unified mindset among the players is crucial for winning, encouraging them to come together with a common objective.

Appiah highlighted the significance of dedication, stressing that those chosen to represent the national team should appreciate the privilege of playing for Ghana.



