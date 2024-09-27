Sports

Stephen Appiah: Black Stars will win games if all the players have the same goal

The Black Stars Are Set To Return To Action In October.png Stephen Appiah shared his view on the current Black Stars struggles

Fri, 27 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has shared his thoughts on how the Black Stars can find success in their matches.

He believes that a unified mindset among the players is crucial for winning, encouraging them to come together with a common objective.

Appiah highlighted the significance of dedication, stressing that those chosen to represent the national team should appreciate the privilege of playing for Ghana.

Source: Ghanasoccernet