Stephen Appiah to contest as Independent Candidate ahead of 2024 elections

Stephen Appiah

Stephen Appiah, the former Black Stars player, has announced his intention to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming December 2024 elections.

This surprising news was disclosed by Fiifi Tackie, a close friend and spokesperson for the Ayew family.



Appiah will be vying for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency seat, where he will face tough competition from incumbent Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the NPP and the highly-regarded John Dumelo, who is running on the NDC ticket.



He is widely recognized for his role as captain of the Black Stars, leading the team to qualify for their first-ever World Cup appearance in Germany in 2006, as well as securing qualification for the second time in South Africa in 2010.





Breaking News



Stephen Appiah to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency as an independent Parliamentary candidate pic.twitter.com/YCems5RukU — F I I F I T A C K I E???? (@fiifitackie) April 26, 2024

Throughout his career, Appiah represented Ghana at various levels, including youth, Olympic, and senior competitions.



Notably, he played for renowned clubs such as Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League, as well as Udinese, Parma, Brescia, Juventus, Fenerbahçe, Cesena, and Vojvodina.



With 67 appearances and 15 goals for the Black Stars, Appiah's contribution to Ghanaian football is undeniable.