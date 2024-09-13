Sterling has 'hunger' & point to prove - Arteta

Of active Premier League players, only Mohamed Salah and Jamie Vardy have more goals than Sterling

Source: BBC

Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta believes Raheem Sterling has something to demonstrate after joining the team on loan from Chelsea.

The 29-year-old winger made a surprising move on deadline day after being considered excess by Chelsea's manager Enzo Maresca.

Sterling may have the opportunity to debut for Arsenal in the upcoming north London derby against Tottenham, reuniting with Arteta, who previously coached him at Manchester City.



