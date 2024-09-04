Stokes says move to Newcastle 'just made sense'

Menu ›
Wed, 4 Sep 2024
England defender Demi Stokes expressed that returning to Newcastle United in the Women's Championship was a logical choice for her.
The 32-year-old is among the most notable signings in England's top two divisions this summer, having transferred from Women's Super League team Manchester City to newly-promoted Newcastle.
Stokes began her career at Sunderland, a rival club, where she made her first-team debut at the age of 16 before achieving significant success in her career.
