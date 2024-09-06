Storey and Sandilands take GB to 38 golds in Paris

Sarah Storey and Ben Sandilands both made history with their gold medals

Source: BBC

On Friday morning, Sarah Storey and Ben Sandilands secured rapid gold medals, boosting Great Britain's total to 38 golds at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

Storey, aged 46, triumphed in the C4-5 women’s road race, marking her 19th Paralympic gold by narrowly defeating France’s Heidi Gaugain.



Meanwhile, Sandilands, at just 21 years old, achieved a new world record in the men’s T20 1500m final during his Paralympic debut.

In other Para-athletics news, Marcus Perrineau Daley earned a silver medal in the men’s T52 100m final.



