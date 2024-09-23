'Streetwise Arsenal show they are real deal amid Man City pain'

Menu ›
Mon, 23 Sep 2024 Source: BBC
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta and his team visibly struggled with their disappointment in the relentless Manchester rain, as a significant victory slipped away in the final moments.
With just 97 minutes and 14 seconds on the clock, John Stones capitalized on Manchester City's urgent push for a goal, leveling the score.
Pep Guardiola's exuberant celebrations reflected a sense of triumph rather than merely salvaging a point, highlighting the challenging match that Arsenal, now a more resilient side, had put them through.
