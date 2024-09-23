Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

'Streetwise Arsenal show they are real deal amid Man City pain'

Arsenal Were Disappointed As John Stones' 97th Minute Equaliser Denied Them A Famous Victory .png Arsenal were disappointed as John Stones' 97th-minute equaliser denied them a famous victory

Mon, 23 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta and his team visibly struggled with their disappointment in the relentless Manchester rain, as a significant victory slipped away in the final moments.

With just 97 minutes and 14 seconds on the clock, John Stones capitalized on Manchester City's urgent push for a goal, leveling the score.

Pep Guardiola's exuberant celebrations reflected a sense of triumph rather than merely salvaging a point, highlighting the challenging match that Arsenal, now a more resilient side, had put them through.

Read full article

Source: BBC