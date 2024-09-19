Sports

Sucasa Properties accused of breach of contract

SUSCA D Ezgif.png Sucasa Properties

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: thebftonline.com

Over 60 clients, including Ghanaians abroad, have accused Sucasa Properties of breaching contracts by failing to deliver promised homes.

They paid for 3- and 4-bedroom units, expecting completion within four months, as per agreements.

However, the real estate firm has rescheduled delivery multiple times, causing frustration and financial strain.

Many clients have paid in full or followed payment plans but have yet to receive their homes.

A spokesperson, Derrick Neufville, warned Sucasa to deliver or face legal action.

A separate group of US-based clients has already filed a lawsuit for similar contract breaches.

Source: thebftonline.com

Source: thebftonline.com