Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah told to resign from GFA Executive Council role - Report

Kwesi Appiah 1 1140x815 Kwesi Appiah

Thu, 15 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwesi Appiah, the head coach of Sudan, has allegedly been advised to resign from his position as a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live