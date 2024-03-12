Sunday Oliseh gives condition to return as Super Eagles coach

Sunday Oliseh

Sunday Oliseh has expressed his desire to return as the coach of the Super Eagles as the Nigeria Football Federation embarks on an extensive search for Jose Peseiro's replacement.

The NFF and Peseiro went their separate ways after the conclusion of the coach's contract following the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where he guided Nigeria to a silver medal in the Ivory Coast tournament.



According to reports from Own Goal Nigeria, Oliseh, who previously managed the Super Eagles along with clubs in Belgium and the Netherlands, has made himself available to Nigeria, provided that the conditions are suitable.

In a statement, Oliseh mentioned, "If Nigeria requires my services as we are currently doing with Ken, I am willing to assist if the circumstances are appropriate."



Oliseh's initial stint with the Super Eagles lasted only seven months from July 2015 to February 2016 before he was dismissed by the NFF.