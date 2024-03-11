Super Eagles hit with double injury setback ahead of friendly against Ghana and Mali

The Super Eagles of Nigeria

Nigeria has encountered two injury setbacks prior to the Super Eagles' forthcoming international friendly matches against Ghana and Mali, set to take place in March.

The Nigeria Football Federation has called up 26 players for the matches against the Black Stars and Eagles, with two newcomers, Gabriel Osho from Luton Town and Benjamin Tanimu from Tanzanian club Ihefu SC, included in the squad.



As per the Daily Post, Stanley Nwabali, Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper at the 2023 AFCON, and Napoli star Victor Osimhen are among the players invited by the NFF for the games to be held in Algeria.



Seven players who participated in the AFCON for the Super Eagles, such as captain Ahmed Musa and vice-captain William Troost-Ekong, who is currently sidelined due to injury, have been left out of the selection.



Six players, including Umar Sadiq, Cyriel Dessers, Nathan Tella, Jamilu Collins, Wilfred Ndidi, Taiwo Awoniyi, Tyronne Ebuehi, and Fisayo Dele Bashiru, are set to return to the national team.

However, Osho and Nwabali might be absent from Nigeria's matches against Ghana and Mali due to injuries sustained while playing for their clubs in England and South Africa over the weekend, as reported by Afrik-Foot NG.



Nwabali, the Super Eagles goalkeeper, was substituted in the 73rd minute during Chippa United's game against DStv Premier League champions Mamelodi Sundowns after suffering an injury.



On the other hand, Osho had to be replaced in the 81st minute during Luton Town's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace after sustaining an injury.