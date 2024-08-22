Sports

Support local league or it will collapse in your hands - Ibrahim Sannie Daara urges government

Ibrahim Sannie Daara34 Ibrahim Sannie Daara

Thu, 22 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ibrahim Sannie Daara, the former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has issued a compelling appeal to the government, urging immediate assistance for Ghanaian football clubs. He emphasized the necessity of such support to avert the potential collapse of the domestic leagues.

