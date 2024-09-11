Tadej Pogačar: ‘The odds are pretty good to have five Tours de France, but that’s not the goal I want’

Tadej Pogačar celebrates winning stage 20 of this year's Tour de France.

Source: CNN

Tadej Pogačar's impressive performance at the Col de la Couillole, where he overtook his fierce competitor Jonas Vingegaard, showcased his triumphant return to the top of cycling.

As he celebrated by clapping his chest and extending his arms while crossing the finish line, it became clear that he had reclaimed his status.

Although winning the penultimate stage of this year's Tour de France wasn't necessary for him to clinch a third yellow jersey, his victory and the way he achieved it highlighted his overwhelming superiority throughout the last three weeks.



Read full article