Tahiru Haruna voted Team Ghana captain ahead of 2024 Paralympic Games

Tahiru Haruna

Tahiru Haruna, a para-powerlifter, has been elected captain of Team Ghana for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

His selection underscores team unity and highlights his leadership qualities. Haruna, honored by the trust placed in him, vowed to represent Ghana proudly and help the team aim for podium finishes.

As Ghana's Paralympic team continues to make strides internationally, Haruna's leadership will be crucial in their quest for success at the Games, showcasing the resilience and talent of Ghanaian athletes with disabilities on the global stage.



