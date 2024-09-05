Tai and Redfern land Paralympic gold medals

Alice Tai won her second gold medal of the Paris Paralympics

Source: BBC

Alice Tai of Britain secured her second gold medal at the Paris Paralympics, while Becky Redfern achieved her first gold after two previous silver finishes.

Tai excelled in the S8 50m freestyle, adding to her collection of gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Redfern triumphed in the SB13 100m breaststroke. Additionally, 13-year-old Iona Winnifrith, the youngest member of the British team, earned a silver medal in the SB7 100m breaststroke.



