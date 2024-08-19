“Taking penalties has always been one of my assets” – Mohammed Fuseini
Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini has expressed his feelings following his successful penalty conversion that led Union Saint-Gilloise to a victory over Sporting Charleroi in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.
Fuseini, who made his move to the Belgian club this summer, emerged as the key player by scoring a crucial penalty in the dying moments of the match, ensuring his team secured all three points.
The former Sturm Graz striker took responsibility and successfully converted a penalty in the 93rd minute, resulting in a 1-0 triumph for Union Saint-Gilloise on Saturday.
"I feel fantastic. I have great confidence in the team. We must continue to work together; it may take time to score more goals, but we need to persist, and we will achieve more victories," he stated in a post-match interview.
Fuseini noted that penalty-taking is one of his key strengths and that he does not experience pressure when taking such shots.
"Taking penalties has always been one of my strengths. I do not feel pressure when I step up to take them. When I have the opportunity, I focus on scoring, and that is my priority," he remarked.
The 22-year-old has already scored two goals and provided an assist in three appearances since joining Union Saint-Gilloise.