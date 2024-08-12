Sports

Talent of Hearts of Oak squad like diamond - Aboubakar Ouattara

Aboubakar Ouattara 44221278 Aboubakar Ouattara

Mon, 12 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Aboubakar Ouattara, the head coach of Hearts of Oak, has likened the talent present within the club to a diamond that requires refinement before it can truly shine.

