Tamakloe praises Kurt Okraku-led administration for upgrading Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence

Nyaho Tamakloe 696x355.png Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, the former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has commended the present leadership of the Football Association for enhancing the Ghanaman Center of Excellence located in Prampram.

