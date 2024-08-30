Tamakloe praises Kurt Okraku-led administration for upgrading Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence

Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, the former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has commended the present leadership of the Football Association for enhancing the Ghanaman Center of Excellence located in Prampram.

Kurt Okraku, along with representatives from betPawa, officially inaugurated an AstroTurf facility in Prampram. This initiative is designed to nurture and develop more football talents for the nation.

At the event, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, who attended to honor the occasion, remarked that during his tenure, his administration was able to construct only a single facility.