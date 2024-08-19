Tamale Technical University exhibits students’ products

The university called for more support to enhance students' training

Source: GNA

The Hospitality and Tourism Management Department at Tamale Technical University (TaTU) held its 16th annual product exhibition, showcasing students' innovations, including beverages, pastries, and leatherwear.

The event, themed "Greening the Future: Sustainable Innovations in Hospitality and Tourism," emphasized sustainability in the hospitality industry.



Notable participants were awarded certificates for their contributions.

Speakers, including faculty deans and industry experts, highlighted the importance of sustainable practices and encouraged students to view their creations as potential businesses.



The university called for more support to enhance students' training and resources in the hospitality sector.



