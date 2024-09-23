Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Team Europe edge out Team World to win Laver Cup

Carlos Alcaraz Played A Big Part, Winning Eight Of Europe's 13 Points.png Carlos Alcaraz played a big part, winning eight of Europe's 13 points

Mon, 23 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz achieved a straight-set victory over American Taylor Fritz, helping Team Europe secure a 13-11 triumph at the Laver Cup in Berlin.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz achieved a straight-set victory over American Taylor Fritz, helping Team Europe secure a 13-11 triumph at the Laver Cup in Berlin. Team World was ahead 11-7 before the crucial match. However, with three points up for grabs on the final day, German Alexander Zverev's win against Frances Tiafoe, with a score of 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 10-5, narrowed the gap to just one point and set up a decisive match.



Read full article

Source: BBC