Team Ghana ready for 45th World Armwrestling Championship in Moldova

Over 1,500 participants from 60+ countries are expected

Ghana's National Armwrestling Team, the Golden Arms, will represent the country at the 2024 World Armwrestling Championship in Chisinau, Moldova, from August 15-25, 2024.

The team, led by Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, includes African champions Grace Minta, Edward Yamoah Asamoah, Blessing Abeka Nunoo, and Godwin Sackey.



Despite financial constraints limiting the team size, the federation is committed to using this global platform to build the athletes' confidence and capacity.

Over 1,500 participants from 60+ countries are expected, with live broadcasts of the high-stakes matches on TV and online platforms.



Read full article