Team USA basketball shows zero class with Noah Lyles trolling tweet

Following the USA Men's Basketball team's gold medal victory over France at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the official USA Basketball account tweeted, "Are we the world champs now?"

This post drew criticism for its unnecessary provocation, especially given the context of the Olympics, where global unity is emphasized.



The tweet seemed to echo past controversies involving American athletes, particularly those like Noah Lyles, who have criticized the NBA's claim of "world champions."

Despite the victory, the tweet sparked debate, overshadowing the celebration of Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant's achievement.



