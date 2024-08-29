Teenager Samuel Amo-Ameyaw over the moon after netting first senior Southampton goal

Samuel Amo-Ameyaw in action for Southampton against Cardiff

Source: Footballghana

Samuel Amo-Ameyaw, an attacker of Ghanaian heritage born in England, has conveyed his enthusiasm following the achievement of his inaugural senior goal for Southampton during their match on Wednesday night, which resulted in a 5-3 victory over Cardiff City.

The 18-year-old forward was included in the starting lineup for the English Premier League team in the Round 64 encounter of the England EFL Cup against the lower-division side.



Positioned on the right flank of Southampton's offensive line, Samuel Amo-Ameyaw posed significant challenges to the opposing defence.

In the 30th minute, he received an assist from Charlie Taylor and skillfully converted the opportunity, contributing to his team's successful outcome.



