Telecel Ghana begins data refund for expired bundles following network disruptions

Telecel Ghana lost internet connectivity from its providers due to a cut in their undersea cables

Telecommunication service provider Telecel Ghana has announced the commencement of a data refund of expired bundles to its customers following the network disruptions experienced nationwide on Thursday, 14 March.

In a statement posted on X, Telecel said it has received 100% of its lost connectivity and that its services are being restored.



“Dear cherished customer, Telecel Ghana is pleased to inform you that we [have] secured 100% of our internet capacity and services are being restored. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period.

“Please be assured that our team has started work on refunds of expired bundles and related issues,” the statement concluded.



