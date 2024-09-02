Ten Hag: I am not Harry Potter

Man Utd manager says it will take time to fix their problems

Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, stated that he is not a "magician" and emphasized that resolving the issues his team is encountering will require time.

Following a significant home loss to Liverpool, the team has now lost two out of their first three matches.

Despite this challenging beginning, Ten Hag remains optimistic about his team's ability to recover and aims to secure more silverware this season, building on their success in the previous two years.



