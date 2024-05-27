'Ten Hag has set out his position, Ratcliffe will soon outline his'

Erik ten Hag

Source: BBC

Senior officials at Manchester United have initiated an end-of-season evaluation, with the primary focus being the future of manager Erik ten Hag.

The club remains uncertain about their decision to dismiss Louis van Gaal, who led them to victory in the FA Cup in 2016.

At the age of 64, van Gaal's managerial peak had passed, and his only subsequent role was to assist the Netherlands national team in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, where they were eliminated by eventual champions Argentina in the quarter-finals.



