Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
Sports
0

Thank you for everything’ – Red Star Belgrade to Ghana star Osman Bukari after Austin FC move

Osman Bukari 222 Osman Bukari

Fri, 31 May 2024 Source: Footballghana

Serbian powerhouse Red Star Belgrade has said goodbye to Ghanaian talent Osman Bukari after his move to Major League Soccer (MLS) team Austin FC.

The forward completed his transfer on a three-and-a-half-year contract. Bukari expressed his gratitude to Red Star Belgrade and their fans, emphasizing the special place they hold in his heart.

He thanked the fans for their unwavering support and acknowledged the honour of playing in front of them.

Bukari concluded by wishing the team continued success and promising to cheer for them from a distance.

Read full article

Source: Footballghana