'That's how we want to play' - Brook happy with England's approach

Labuschagne Hits The Winning Runs As Australia Win The First ODI.png Labuschagne hits the winning runs as Australia win the first ODI

Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

England faced a clear dilemma during their significant one-day defeat to Australia on Thursday, but they were certainly not indecisive.

Instead, they were undeniably overwhelmed, resulting in a disappointing seven-wicket loss to their long-standing rivals at Trent Bridge in the opening match of a five-match series.

Under the leadership of Harry Brook, who was making his debut as captain, England faltered dramatically, collapsing from a strong position of 213-2 to finish at 315 all out, providing Australia’s fielders ample opportunities to take catches.

Read full article

Source: BBC