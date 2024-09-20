'That's how we want to play' - Brook happy with England's approach

Labuschagne hits the winning runs as Australia win the first ODI

Source: BBC

England faced a clear dilemma during their significant one-day defeat to Australia on Thursday, but they were certainly not indecisive.

Instead, they were undeniably overwhelmed, resulting in a disappointing seven-wicket loss to their long-standing rivals at Trent Bridge in the opening match of a five-match series.

Under the leadership of Harry Brook, who was making his debut as captain, England faltered dramatically, collapsing from a strong position of 213-2 to finish at 315 all out, providing Australia’s fielders ample opportunities to take catches.



