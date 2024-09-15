“That should tell you how close they are” – Agent lifts lid on relationship between Joan Laporta and Deco

Deco and Joan Laporta (L)

Recent reports have suggested that Deco, the sporting director of Barcelona, might resign after a challenging summer transfer window for the club.

Although these claims have been firmly denied, they have sparked discussions about the dynamics between Deco and Joan Laporta, who appointed him in 2023.

Agent Andy Bara, a friend of both individuals, shared insights into their close relationship during an interview with Podcast Inkubator.



