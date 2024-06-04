Sports

Sports
"The Mali game is important for us"- Mohammed Salisu confident of victory in Bamako

AL RAYYAN, QATAR NOVEMBER 28: Mohammed Salisu Of Ghana Mohammed Salisu

Tue, 4 Jun 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's Mohammed Salisu is optimistic about the Black Stars' chances in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mali.

The team is set to depart for Bamako after training in Accra for five days. Salisu, who had a successful season with AS Monaco, is expected to play a crucial role.

Despite a challenging Africa Cup of Nations debut, he is confident in the team's ability to secure a positive outcome against Mali.

Salisu emphasized the importance of the match for Ghanaians and expressed belief in the young players' capabilities.

Source: Ghanasoccernet