'The guy is a genius' – Emery helps Aston Villa's dreams come true

Only Pep Guardiola And Jose Mourinho Have Won More European Club Competition Games Than Unai.png Only Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho have won more European club competition games than Unai

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Aston Villa has made a triumphant return to Europe's premier club competition after a 41-year hiatus, showcasing their prowess in style.

On a night dedicated to honoring the late club icon Gary Shaw, Unai Emery's squad put forth a performance that would have made the 1982 European Cup champions proud, securing a 3-0 victory against Swiss champions Young Boys in Bern.

Goals from Youri Tielemans, Jacob Ramsey, and Amadou Onana ensured a comfortable win for the visitors, who might have increased their lead further if not for disallowed goals from Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran, reviewed by VAR.

Read full article

Source: BBC